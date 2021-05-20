Pink Says Being a Mom Was Never on Her 'List of To-Do's': 'It Surprised Me'

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My teenage daughter, like most teenagers this year, spent a lot of time on social media engaged in conversations about race, social justice, and activism. In general, we’re happy with this; she is getting a worldview-expanding experience, and she’s been actively engaged in trying to create change at her high school. She is certainly more culturally aware than my husband or I ever was at her age. The problem is that she’s fixated on getting a Black friend. Her school is 80 percent White; there are a few Black students who tend to be friendly with all students but in a close-knit friend group of the other Black students (which is understandable). My daughter has mentioned wanting to go to a more diverse school or summer camp so she can “get a Black friend.”