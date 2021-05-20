newsbreak-logo
Pink Says Being a Mom Was Never on Her 'List of To-Do's': 'It Surprised Me'

By Georgia Slater
People
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMotherhood wasn't always in the plan for Pink. The Grammy winner, 41, revealed during an interview Thursday on TODAY that she was "surprised" at how much she loves being a mom and that having kids wasn't something that was always top of mind for her. "I didn't really want to...

MusicPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Pink’s New Music Video Stars Her Husband and Kids

Pink's "All I Know So Far" music video features nostalgic vibes and a number of special guests. On Friday (May 7) the pop superstar released the single alongside the video which featured her husband, Carey Hart, their children, 9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson, along with pop icon Cher and actress Judith Light.
Family RelationshipsWVNews

It's what moms do

Gary and I spent last Saturday helping our daughter Jordan move into a new apartment. After packing up the last load of boxes, she and I rode together to her new digs. “Thank you so much for all you’ve done to help me move,” said Jordan. “I really appreciate it, Mom.”
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Pink Answers Questions from Kids, Talks Girl Power & Her Favorite Color (It's Not Pink!)

For this week's PEOPLE cover story, Pink answered all the hard questions — from kids!. In her new Amazon Prime Video documentary P!nk: All I Know So Far (streaming May 21), the pop star, 41, shows what her life is really like as she toured with her husband Carey Hart, 45, and their two kids Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4. The film also shares footage of her high-octane — and high-flying! — performances.
Relationship Advicewfav951.com

Pink Says Counseling Works For Her And Husband Carey Hart

Pink says she’s a big supporter of counseling. She and her husband, Carey Hart, both have individual, as well as couples counseling. The two have been married for 15 years and she says in the beginning, she was “super needy,” and counseling really helped her to have her own passions, her own friends, and her own time to herself.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
People

Hilaria Baldwin Enjoys Mother's Day with Her 6 Kids, Tells Husband Alec 'Thanks for Making Me a Mama'

Hilaria Baldwin is spending her first Mother's Day as a mom of six!. The Mom Brain podcast co-host, 37, shared sweet photos from her family time for the day Sunday, writing on Instagram, "I almost gave myself the gift of not trying to get a Mother's Day photo of all 6 of them…because YOU CAN IMAGINE HOW NUTS THAT IS 🤪! But, they were actually great sports and I'm glad we made the effort—it goes so fast after all, right?"
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Ashley Tisdale reveals first photos of baby daughter's face

Ashley Tisdale has revealed the first photos of her daughter Jupiter's face. The 35-year-old actress and singer - who welcomed her baby girl into the world six weeks ago with her husband Christopher French - has described her bundle of joy as "a blessing" after celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday (05.09.21).
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Daughter Is Obsessed With Getting a “Black Friend”

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My teenage daughter, like most teenagers this year, spent a lot of time on social media engaged in conversations about race, social justice, and activism. In general, we’re happy with this; she is getting a worldview-expanding experience, and she’s been actively engaged in trying to create change at her high school. She is certainly more culturally aware than my husband or I ever was at her age. The problem is that she’s fixated on getting a Black friend. Her school is 80 percent White; there are a few Black students who tend to be friendly with all students but in a close-knit friend group of the other Black students (which is understandable). My daughter has mentioned wanting to go to a more diverse school or summer camp so she can “get a Black friend.”