For the first time ever, starting June 3, witches and wizards visiting Harry Potter New York will be able to enjoy the taste of Butterbeer in New York’s only Butterbeer Bar. Upon entering the Butterbeer Bar, fans will be greeted by a giant cascade of glowing Butterbeer bottles, each featuring a collectible MinaLima label. Nearly 1,000 bottles will rise from the floor and “float” over the bar as the iconic beverage moves magically across the ceiling through copper pipes.