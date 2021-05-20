Lip Flips: What You Need to Know About the Lip-Plumping Treatment
You definitely aren't alone if you can't make it through your IG or TikTok feed right now without seeing at least a few lip flip videos and pictures (the #LipFlip tag on TikTok currently has a whopping 50.8 million views, FYI). It's one of the buzziest cosmetic treatments right now—and for good reason: It's affordable (especially when you compare it to lip injections), it's pretty painless, and it leaves you with perkier, fuller-looking lips for three months. Not a bad deal, right?www.cosmopolitan.com