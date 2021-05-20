Lip Flips: What You Need to Know About the Lip-Plumping Treatment

Shaping and grooming your eyebrows on your own is a tricky endeavor; usually, this is something we leave to the professionals. If you can't book an appointment, but want your arches to look polished, turn to makeup instead of plucking yours at home. You have quite a few options formula wise, from pencils and pens to powders and gels. This might feel overwhelming at first, but there's no need to fret—we have you covered. We asked Naseeha Khan, a makeup artist and the co-founder of CTZN Cosmetics, and celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli to break down every type of eyebrow makeup, including how to apply it.