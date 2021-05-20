Opinion | Susan Knopf: The road to hell

The Summit School District equity committee determined that “historic inequities” (racist people and systems) are the cause for all non-white students to struggle. Their policy will be voted on Thursday, May 13, and states that, “Black students, Indigenous students, students of color, students with disabilities, English language learners, immigrants and refugees, and LGBTQ+ students have all been negatively impacted by the institution of education.” They go on to assert that those inequities still exist and are clearly why white students are overrepresented in many programs and sports: “Historical inequities exist and persist within Summit School District. White students are overrepresented in district programs. The overrepresentation exists in academic programs such as gifted and talented, Advanced Placement and the (International Baccalaureate) diploma program; extra curriculars including sports and clubs; achievement scores; and other recognitions and honors. These inequities cannot be attributed to innate ability differences, and are therefore indicative of inequitable policies, practices, and procedures.”