Summit County, CO

Opinion | Susan Knopf: The road to hell

By Susan Knopf For the Record
Summit Daily News
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road to hell is paved with good intentions. Believe me, you can’t find folks with better intentions than our hard-working school board members and the professional staff that runs our school district. That said, they are definitely being hard-headed and tone deaf. I took some flak for daring to...

Local
Colorado Education
City
Silverthorne, CO
City
Dillon, CO
Summit County, CO
Education
County
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Minority members’ views not respected by school board

The school board split 3-3 over the decision to not renew the superintendent’s contract despite a Summit Daily News poll indicating 53% of respondents believed he should be retained. After the vote split along racial lines, board member Chris Alleman acknowledged the optics were not good. Now the same three board members who overruled the views of minority members on that vote have overruled them again, this time selecting the board member who stands to break the 3-3 tie.
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Welcome to the Neighborhood

The urban exodus offers mixed benefits for Summit County. Leah Canfield, a broker associate with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, said that after graduating from Summit High School, she saw many of the best and brightest students leave the community in search of better job opportunities. “Back then, they had to...
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Summit schools equity policy should be rejected by all

The Summit School District equity committee determined that “historic inequities” (racist people and systems) are the cause for all non-white students to struggle. Their policy will be voted on Thursday, May 13, and states that, “Black students, Indigenous students, students of color, students with disabilities, English language learners, immigrants and refugees, and LGBTQ+ students have all been negatively impacted by the institution of education.” They go on to assert that those inequities still exist and are clearly why white students are overrepresented in many programs and sports: “Historical inequities exist and persist within Summit School District. White students are overrepresented in district programs. The overrepresentation exists in academic programs such as gifted and talented, Advanced Placement and the (International Baccalaureate) diploma program; extra curriculars including sports and clubs; achievement scores; and other recognitions and honors. These inequities cannot be attributed to innate ability differences, and are therefore indicative of inequitable policies, practices, and procedures.”
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who made prom possible for Summit students

Once again, our wonderful community came together to support our youths. During a year when so many things have either been canceled or postponed, a group of sponsors and volunteers came together to make possible a trio of masked and socially distanced celebrations for Summit and Snowy Peaks high school seniors and juniors: pre-prom, prom and after prom.
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit’s seniors get creative with graduation parties

Since Summit County moved into level green on the county’s COVID-19 dial last week, largely removing social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions, more high school graduates can gather to celebrate their achievements. While still remaining cautious of the coronavirus, Summit County families have a bit more freedom to hold normal...
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County births for April 2021

Quincy Louis Stuhr was born April 7 to Sarah and Josh Stuhr of Frisco. Hazel Camila Sanchez Mendez was born April 10 to Kerui Alyson Mendez Hernandez of Dillon. Carlo Adrian Ramirez was born April 13 to Adriana Ramirez of Silverthorne. Keyla Janeth Castillo Hernandez was born April 13 to...