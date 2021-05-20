These Are Ali Khan's Favorite BBQ Sauces

The first time you encounter the El Guapo cocktail, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s some kind of joke. For one, “El Guapo” means “the handsome one” in Spanish, and yet the name has been applied, in this case, to one of the ugliest drinks ever made. It’s like referring to a big guy as Tiny, or calling your nephew “Einstein” after you see him try to eat a palmful of sand. The El Guapo has pulpy lime husks and battered cucumber debris and flecks of black pepper floating in it, and is a lot of things, but as far as cocktails go, handsome is a bit of a stretch.