These Are Ali Khan's Favorite BBQ Sauces
While food television fans know Ali Khan from Food Network and Cooking Channel, per his network biography, the food personality has unique opinions on his favorite BBQ sauces. Although cooks might think only of traditional American styles of barbecue sauces, like Kansas, Carolina, or even Texas, those sauces are just skimming the surface of the jar (via Taste of Home). Barbecue sauce isn't limited to just those specific categories. For Khan, his preferences take a different flavor twist. His two top picks are chimichurri and salsa. As he shared on Twitter, Khan said that he is pondering "making salsa my official bbq sauce."www.mashed.com