newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

These Are Ali Khan's Favorite BBQ Sauces

By Cristine Struble
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

While food television fans know Ali Khan from Food Network and Cooking Channel, per his network biography, the food personality has unique opinions on his favorite BBQ sauces. Although cooks might think only of traditional American styles of barbecue sauces, like Kansas, Carolina, or even Texas, those sauces are just skimming the surface of the jar (via Taste of Home). Barbecue sauce isn't limited to just those specific categories. For Khan, his preferences take a different flavor twist. His two top picks are chimichurri and salsa. As he shared on Twitter, Khan said that he is pondering "making salsa my official bbq sauce."

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbq Sauce#Garlic Sauce#Barbecue Sauce#Food Drink#Chili Sauce#Spicy Food#Red Sauce#American#Argentinean#Marthastewart Com#Taste Of Home#Association For Dressings#Bbq Sauce#Grilled Food#Dishes#Spices#Flavor#Steaks#Salsa#Must Have Condiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

How to Make El Guapo, a Tequila Cocktail Made With Your Favorite Hot Sauce

The first time you encounter the El Guapo cocktail, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s some kind of joke. For one, “El Guapo” means “the handsome one” in Spanish, and yet the name has been applied, in this case, to one of the ugliest drinks ever made. It’s like referring to a big guy as Tiny, or calling your nephew “Einstein” after you see him try to eat a palmful of sand. The El Guapo has pulpy lime husks and battered cucumber debris and flecks of black pepper floating in it, and is a lot of things, but as far as cocktails go, handsome is a bit of a stretch.
Food & DrinksThe Daily South

Sweet Mustard Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue is one of the things the South does best, but the style of barbecue you'll find down here varies from region to region. With different sauces, methods of cooking, and signature sides, you'll never be short of delicious barbecue joints and styles try whenever you travel around the South.
New York City, NYTrendHunter.com

Tea-Infused BBQ Sauces

Twisted Tea, the beloved refreshing hard tea brand, recently partnered with the BBQ masters at Mighty Quinn’s in New York City, the iconic old-school BBQ joint, to launch the first-ever Twisted Tea-infused BBQ sauce. Described as "robust, savory, and sweet sauce with a slight tang," the new sauce is perfect...
Recipeseatwell101.com

3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week

Egg Salad Recipes: 3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week. 3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week. This chickpea quinoa salad meal prep is full of good-for-you ingredients, and so easy to prepare!. Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >>. 2 of 3 eatwell101.com. 3...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Ali Khan Had A Hilarious Response To The Premier Of Chopped: 420

TV presenter and YouTube personality Ali Khan is known for being fun-loving and relatable. He's also very active on social media and always up for a laugh. As per his website, Khan loves experimenting with absolutely everything possible in the world of food television and comedy, and this has led him to host Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship" and appear as a judge on the popular shows, "Chopped" and "Chopped Junior."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Simple Pulled Chicken Recipe Gives You A World Of Tasty Options

We're not lying when we say this scrumptious pulled chicken recipe is one of the easiest that you will ever make. To be honest, it may very well be the tastiest, too. Chicken is such a versatile meat that pairs well with almost everything, from rice, to pasta, to roasted veggies, to polenta ... and beyond. You can serve it solo, make tacos or even a fresh chicken salad out of it.
Recipesmashed.com

This Is The Best Rib Roast Method, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Few entrées say "special occasion" like prime rib. Grand, dramatic, and incredibly tender, with an exterior "crackling with salt and fat," (via Serious Eats), once sliced, the slices reveal a rosy, juicy center "eye" surrounded by a marbled muscle and a layer of rich, flavor-infusing fat. For meat lovers, it's a thing of unparalleled beauty and flavor.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

Best BBQ Sauces for When You’re Not Making Your Own

The weather is getting warmer, and that can only mean one thing: BBQs! Spring and summer weekends will bring BBQ parties, camping trips, or just regular nightly meals with food cooked outside. What you put on your grilled meat to enhance the flavors is sometimes a tough decision. Strolling down the grocery store aisle becomes a bit overwhelming because of the BBQ sauce options. No matter what you decide to barbecue, you can’t go wrong with any sauce.
Recipesamazingribs.com

Baste BBQ Meats Like The Pros With This Classic Mop Sauce

If you’ve ever had the opportunity to peek at the pits aNamed for the fact that it is literally applied to meat with a mop, this once top secret mop sauce was a favorite of Texas BBQ legend Walter Jetton.t an old school Texas BBQ joint then you have most likely encountered massive amounts of meat being brushed with a top secret liquid at various points during the smoking process. Unlike thick BBQ sauce, this basting solution is thin and watery and is usually applied with a mop (hence the name).
Austin, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Vegetable Ali Khan Enjoys On Pizza

Let's cut right to the chase: pizza is one of the greatest foods out there. Delivery, homemade, or Digiorno, Chicago-style deep-dish or thin and chewy from the streets of New York, you simply can't go wrong with a slice or two for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Even in its most basic form of just crust, sauce, and a heaping pile of ooey, gooey cheese, the dish is sure to satisfy any time the pangs of hunger start calling. However, the addition of a few toppings certainly helps take your 'za to the next level.
Recipeskeytomylime.com

How To Make Raising Cane’s Sauce

This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. See my disclosure policy for details. Have you ever wondered what makes Raising Cane’s sauce so good? I found the perfect mixture of ingredients to make it at home, and it is seriously the BEST! Perfect as a chicken dipping sauce or to dip your crinkle-cut fries into.
Food & Drinksthechalkboardmag.com

Here's Why We Made (Ridiculously Good) Pizza with the Chefs at Tartine

We’ve been on a lot of Zoom calls this year — none better than our hour with two of Tartine’s top chefs for a masterclass in pizza-making. It doesn’t take a genius to understand why pizza delivery sales skyrocketed over the past year and, in that time, we definitely ordered our fair share. However, with the health of our household in mind, we only ordered from a short list of L.A. restaurants who make their own sourdough pizza crust — Tartine included.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Food & DrinksSioux City Journal

Asian chips come in shrimp, octopus and, even, salted egg flavors

When it comes to indiscriminate junk food munching, we are ready to replace Chester Cheetah with a red, sweatband-wearing octopus. That's right, we're saying ta-ta for Frito-Lay's Cheetos' longtime mascot, subbing him out for snackage, which is even more addictive. We currently can't get enough of Calbee's Takoyaki Balls, a...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Aldi's Food Favorites for a Backyard BBQ Bash

Spring has sprung and summer is on the way! That means food, family, and fun in the backyard chillin' and grillin'. Jasmine Brett Stringer with Aldi joins LO to dish out her entertainment tips. There are 11 stores in the OKC area. Use the store locator tool on aldi.us to...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

What Bobby Flay Says You Can Swap Buttermilk With For Fried Chicken

In a recent appearance on "The Rachael Ray Show," chef and television personality Bobby Flay took one of the set's cameramen along with him on a grocery shopping trip. The mission: finding the best ingredients to craft a classic Southern fried chicken meal with collard greens and black-eyed peas. During the adventure, Flay shared various tips about perfecting the dish, including one that any fried chicken fan may find useful.