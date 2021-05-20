newsbreak-logo
Oatly shares soar 30 percent in their public debut.

By Laurie Foti
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Oatly soared 30 percent on Thursday as investors jumped at the chance to take part in rapid changes in the food industry driven by consumer tastes shifting to plant-based products. The company, which makes an alternative to dairy milk based on oats, priced its initial public offering Wednesday...

