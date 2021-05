As restrictions keep travellers grounded, airlines are finding creative ways to encourage passengers back onboard.Qantas, which has previously sold “mystery flights” within Australia to spur domestic tourism, is now selling tickets for a supermoon scenic flight.One hundred tickets will be available for the journey, with prices starting from A$499 (£280) in economy.The flight, onboard one of the carrier’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, will be a “flight to nowhere” from Sydney. It will coincide with a supermoon and a full lunar eclipse, with the moon expected to appear red.The flight will begin with a scenic flyover of Sydney Harbour before...