Murrells Inlet, SC

Grand Strand Fishing Report: It’s nearing prime time in the ocean, freshwater rebounding

 11 hours ago

Look For: Flounder, red drum, spotted seatrout, black drum, sheepshead, bluefish, Spanish mackerel. Comments: While plenty of flounder are available and being caught in Murrells Inlet and the Little River area, the issue is finding keepers. Flounder have a 15-inch minimum size limit in South Carolina waters and the majority of fish encountered have been in the 12-14 inch range. Flounder are closed to harvest in North Carolina waters for recreational anglers, with the 2021 season set for a short stretch from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30. Capt. Dan Connolly of O-Fish-Al Expeditions has caught numerous flounder in Murrells Inlet this week, but few keepers. “There are lots of flounder, all under-sized,” said Connolly. “(You’d) be lucky to catch two keepers or so out of 20 fish.” Connolly has found a slow bite for redfish and black drum. Capt. Chris Ossman of Fine Catch Fishing Charters has been focusing on the near-shore reefs when possible in his new 248 Sea Pro, but has worked the waterways around Little River some this week. “Lot of short flounder,” said Ossman. “I came in after being on the reef Tuesday, and we caught five short flounder in an hour. There are a few big ones around (near) shell flats around creek mouths. There are some nice reds in the (Intracoastal) Waterway channel. We’re catching a few trout on shell banks and in some of the bigger creeks on mud minnows.” Capt. Mike McDonald of Gul-R-Boy Guide Service targeted bull red drum on Wednesday, using live menhaden in the 3-4 inch range for bait in Winyah Bay. McDonald’s crew caught several, as he calls them, channel bass,with most measuring around 40 inches plus one 44-inch fish. In general, conditions are just now getting right for late spring fishing in the bay, McDonald said. “The water is just getting to where the fish are starting to bite,” said McDonald. “This (cooler) weather and then all the fresh water we’ve had has things messed up.” McDonald noted a water temperature of 73, down from a previous reading of 76 before last week’s cool spell.

