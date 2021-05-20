Staying ahead of digital curve: How MSMEs can be at forefront of new age tech adoption, fend off roadblocks

Technology for MSMEs: MSMEs are the pillars of the Indian economy contributing to an over 40 per cent share in the country’s GDP and employment. To add further, a number as loud as 56 million MSME entrepreneurs showcases the capabilities of Indian entrepreneurs to innovate and create products that address the specific needs of the country. The ongoing pandemic has become a phase of evolution for various MSME sectors and digitization is contributing towards strengthening their arms and helping them cope up in these tough times. As MSMEs navigate themselves and embrace digital adoption, they are also experiencing roadblocks that make the progress delayed or retarded. Right from restricted budgets to a lack of know-how and expertise, security, legacy hindrances, and many more, the challenges are multiple.