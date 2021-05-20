newsbreak-logo
Manhattan, NY

NYPD: Man charged for hate crime after punching, biting Asian man in Manhattan

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NYPD arrested a man on hate crime charges Thursday for an attack on an Asian man in Manhattan that left him with a severed finger. Police say 38-year-old Lloyd Revell is accused of attacking an Asian man on May 18 just before 10 a.m. near West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue.

hudsonvalley.news12.com
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
