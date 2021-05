BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M women's golf's Courtney Dow is set to represent the Aggies at the Baton Rouge Regional May 10-12 at the University Club Golf Course. "I'm very excited for another opportunity to represent Texas A&M and for my college career to continue," Dow said. "I'm always proud to play as an Aggie, especially in the postseason, so I was happy to see my name come up and know that I get another chance. My game feels ready and I'm excited for Coach Kat [Bruner] and I to enjoy the week in Baton Rouge!"