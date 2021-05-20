newsbreak-logo
Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon man charged with murdering wife

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMount Vernon police have arrested a man and charged him with the death of his wife. Police say officers responded to 10 Rich Ave. on April 11 to check on the well-being of Kaya Green after friends hadn’t heard from her in several days. Officers found Green dead from multiple stab wounds and trauma to the head.

westchester.news12.com
