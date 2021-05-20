Cities: Agreement on Public Radio Upgrade Costs Needs More Time and Detail

What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368. • I’m calling to applaud Kim Tanzer’s guest column in the May 6 edition of The Gainesville Sun entitled “City planning, fast and furious.” She absolutely nailed it in terms of how our City Commission has deteriorated so significantly in its deliberation processes and how they seem to welcome citizen input but wind up ignoring it 99% of the time. I think the decision made by the City Commission had everyone’s heads spinning on the recent property in the Millhopper area that’s going to affect Suburban Heights.