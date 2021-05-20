Cities: Agreement on Public Radio Upgrade Costs Needs More Time and Detail
It’s going to take more discussion and detail before an agreement can be finalized on funding for a new public safety radio system in Scotts Bluff County. After the County Board spent 90 minutes Monday discussing the issue, ultimately agreeing to provide an initial $1.7 million dollars toward the nearly $4.44 million cost of dispatch center infrastructure, another 90 minute discussion took place the following day among Communications Center Advisory Board members.ruralradio.com