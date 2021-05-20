newsbreak-logo
Cities: Agreement on Public Radio Upgrade Costs Needs More Time and Detail

ruralradio.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to take more discussion and detail before an agreement can be finalized on funding for a new public safety radio system in Scotts Bluff County. After the County Board spent 90 minutes Monday discussing the issue, ultimately agreeing to provide an initial $1.7 million dollars toward the nearly $4.44 million cost of dispatch center infrastructure, another 90 minute discussion took place the following day among Communications Center Advisory Board members.

ruralradio.com
