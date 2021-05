One million people have now signed up for health coverage under the Biden administration's HealthCare.gov special enrollment period, the White House announced Tuesday. "That’s one million more Americans who now have the peace of mind that comes from having health insurance. One million more Americans who don’t have to lie awake at night worrying about what happens if they or one of their family members gets sick," Biden said in a statement. "Through this opportunity for special enrollment, we have made enormous progress in expanding access to health insurance."