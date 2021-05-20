Doja Cat & SZA to give “Kiss Me More” its TV debut at the BBMAs

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat and SZA are teaming up for the debut TV performance of their hit collab “Kiss Me More.” It’ll happen Sunday night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Both artists have a history of success on the Billboard charts: Doja has six top-40 hits, including the number-one single “Say So.” “Kiss Me More” is already top five on the Hot 100.

Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, ceremony organizers announced on Monday. The singer, who is a top finalist in 16 BBMA categories this year, will perform live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show, hosted by Nick Jonas, kicks off on Sunday, May 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on NBC.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BTS to hold their debut performance of "Butter" at this year's BBMAs

With BTS's comeback with "Butter" this month, the globally popular K-Pop group is amidst their busy preparations. Since the announcement of their comeback, the K-Pop act has been releasing various teaser content for their second English single. Then on May 12 KST, BTS announced through their official Twitter account that...
CelebritiesComplex

H.E.R. Almost Made a Band With Kehlani and Zendaya

It’s hard to imagine, but apparently H.E.R., Kehlani, and Zendaya were almost in a band together. In a virtual interview with Carlos Watson, H.E.R. casually disclosed this information while speaking on musicians she had met while growing up in the Cali music scene. “Dylan Wiggins, who is D’Wayne Wiggins’s son from Tony! Toni! Toné! – we used to be in a band together,” the Grammy and recent Oscar winner said. “We used to perform together when we were really young and Kehlani was actually in our band. We all used to sing together. Zendaya was going to be in it at one point. But yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together.”
MusicBillboard

The Players Behind Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Feat. SZA: See the Full Credits

The Weekend’s “Save Your Tears” remix with Ariana Grande may have captured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but another high-profile collaboration -- Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA -- reached its own milestone on the chart by ranking at No. 6, its highest position on the tally yet.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Doja Cat inspired by Janet Jackson

Doja Cat's performance at the Grammys was inspired by Janet Jackson. The 25-year-old performer is a huge fan of Jackson and revealed her quasi-militaristic dance steps in her performance of 'Say So' was inspired by the 54-year-old star. She told Billboard: "I felt like we’d covered all bases — we’d...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Drake receiving Artist of the Decade Award at 2021 BBMAs

Dick Clark Productions and NBC have announced that record-breaking music superstar Drake will receive the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Drake holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards with 27, setting the mark after taking home 12 awards in 2019. Hosted by Nick Jonas, the BBMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lil Nas X is here to prove you wrong

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).
Celebritiessubstreammagazine.com

Pitt tha Kid Taps Lil Wayne & Talaban Dooda For Debut, “Run”

The best rapper alive, Lil Wayne, helps usher in the arrival of platinum producer-turned-recording artist Pitt Tha Kid in the release of the juxtaposition visual to the debut single, titled “Run.” For the collaboration, Pitt, the man behind hits for Young Thug, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, brings Wayne and newcomer Taleban Dooda into his world, where nothing but pure mayhem ensues. Stream it here.
MusicNew Haven Register

T-Pain, Kehlani Team Up for New Song 'I Like Dat'

Kehlani has joined T-Pain for a new single, “I Like Dat,” released on Friday. Built on a reworked version of T-Pain’s “Buy U a Drank,” the song sees T-Pain showing some love and appreciation to the lady in his life, as he jumps between AutoTuned singing and rap verses: “She don’t do 9 to 5/Hundred thousand viewers on her IG live.” Kehlani shows up on the second verse to flaunt her own achievements: “Every band I’m throwin’ on stage, I got in my name, all that/And I ain’t throwin’ twenties or tens, I’m out here paying rent and all that.”
MusicPosted by
Distractify

Bad Bunny Got His Love of Music From His Parents!

One of the most popular musical artists out right now is Bad Bunny. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, the "Callaita" rapper has worked with all kinds of artists like Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, and Becky G. His music has spent weeks on Billboard Charts and inspired tons of people to learn Spanish.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Says She Wants No Part Of The Female Rapper Competition: "I'm An Artist"

Coi Leray says she doesn't want to be classified as a "female rapper" when it comes to "competition shit" and prefers to be considered an "artist." "I’m not a female rapper. I’m a artist. Leave that rap competition shit for the rappers. I just want to make good music and have a good time," she tweeted, Friday morning.
Musicurbanislandz.com

Lil Baby Recruits Megan Thee Stallion For “On Me (Remix)” But Fans Wanted Omeretta

Lil Baby taps Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of his December 2020 single “On Me.” This, however, is to the displeasure of many fans who were requesting that the remix be done with other female artists, including Lakeyah, Mulatto, Omeretta, or Nicki Minaj. Some fans expressed that while they love the “Body” rapper, they are tired of seeing her on features.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Vax Live concert: Meghan Markle gives first TV appearance after Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters and more perform

Vax Live, a concert designed to “reunite the world” after the coronavirus pandemic, aired on Saturday (8 May) after taking place last weekend.The pre-taped event brought together celebrities and political leaders, including President Joe Biden, Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez and Foo Fighters. Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman also served as guest speakers during the event staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.Global Citizen, an action group seeking to “end extreme poverty by 2030”, was behind the show, which doubled as a fundraiser for the organisation.Lopez opened the evening with a moving rendition of “Sweet Caroline”, welcoming...
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – On Me (Remix)

Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion just teamed up for the very first time ever on the remix of the already hit song “On Me” and it didn’t dissapoint! The original version of the song was released back in December 2020 and peaked in the 29th spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. It’s safe to say this remix is going to either get them to the first spot or very close to it. Both of these artist are considered at the top of the game currently so it’s honestly kind of shocking that this is the first time we see them unite for the better good of the music industry. The video depicts Lil Baby rapping in what I assume Antartica would look like if it was created by Disney while Meg delivers her feature verse from the top of an active volcano! It seem’s like recently we keep seeing the cinematic music video bar being pushed more and more. You almost have to stop and wonder if Michael Bay retired from directing Hollywood action movies and decided to start doing music videos… Let us know what you think!
Musiceditorials24.com

SWV: Coko Exposed Why She Wasn’t In Men In Black Music Video!!

R&B girl gang has ruled music in the 1990s. Much thanks to the stylings of Xscape, SWV, En Vogue, and many more, the scenery of music, including entertainment as a whole, turned, and the foundation was set for the coming decades. This Mother’s Day weekend, fabulous girl gang Xscape and...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Faneto! Billie Eilish Needs Her Chief Keef Fix At Karaoke Bars

Billie Eilish loves some Sosa in her life. During a rapid-fire celebrity questionnaire to go with her British Vogue cover earlier this week, the Grammy-winning star admitted one of her go-to’s at karaoke happens to be Chief Keef. “I really love H.E.R., I feel empowered when I sing H.E.R. songs,...
MoviesPosted by
rolling out

Chance The Rapper to debut his new film in AMC theatres this summer (video)

May 13 marks the fifth anniversary since the release of Chance The Rapper’s breakout Coloring Book mixtape and Chicago rapper is marking the date with a partnership with AMC Theatres to release a new film celebrating the five-year milestone. The movie is entitled Magnificent Coloring World and is directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks and Park Pictures. The movie is set to be released this summer and will be the first time an individual recording artist has distributed a film through AMC.