$22 Donut-Style Dog Cone Is Too Adorable (and Comfy)
There are plenty of cute and affordable dog cones that will help your pup stay comfortable and confident while wearing the often referred to as "cone of shame." A cone is a medical device that keeps your animal from reaching sutures or injuries as they heal. Because they must be worn around the clock, ease of wear is a must. These comfy cones prove your canine can still be the most fashionable on the block, even while rocking their recovery collar.www.wideopenpets.com