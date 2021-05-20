newsbreak-logo
Economy

Eight Broadcom MASTERS International delegates building the future, today

By Wendy Li
societyforscience.org
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re thrilled to have the 2021 Broadcom MASTERS International delegates gather virtually to represent their respective nations for this annual international exchange! This year, 25 students from 22 countries, regions and territories were selected to participate together in specialized programming, including virtual field trips to NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), among others. Get to know some of the 2021 Broadcom MASTERS International delegates below, how they are using science to build a better future and fun facts about their home countries!

