Columbia Records' 'A&R-Centric' Approach Takes Root in Newly Promoted Execs Luis Mota and Maria Arangio
Columbia Records has promoted A&R executives Luis Mota and Maria Arangio to senior vice president and vice president, respectively. The Sony Music label is home to such up-and-coming acts as 24KGoldn, Polo G, and Lil Tjay, as well as perennial superstars like Beyonce, Harry Styles and Tyler, the Creator. Headed by chairman Ron Perry, Variety‘s 2020 music executive of the year, it boasts the sort of diverse roster that’s built by good ears and solid leadership, as evidence by the successes of platinum-selling artists like Lil Nas X, who Perry signed.www.middletownpress.com