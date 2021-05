An Australian woman woke up to find she suddenly had what appeared to be an Irish accent, ten days after having an operation to have her tonsils taken out.Angie Yen, a dentist from Brisbane, noticed her voice had changed on the morning of 28 April when she began to sing in the shower.Instead of her usual Australian accent, Ms Yen found she had unaccountably developed an Irish lilt while she slept.In a panic, she called a friend who told her about “foreign accent syndrome” and sent her some links with information about it.Reading that one of the causes of the...