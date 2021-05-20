newsbreak-logo
Kathleen Turner Joins HBO's Watergate Series 'White House Plumbers'

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Middletown Press
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen Turner, Golden Globe winner and two-time Tony nominee, has been tapped to play a foul-mouthed lobbyist in HBO’s limited series “The White House Plumbers,” from the team behind “Veep.”. Turner will play Dita Beard, who works for an ITT corporation involved in some dirty deals with the Nixon Administration....

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
