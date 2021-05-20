Kathleen Turner Joins HBO's Watergate Series 'White House Plumbers'

With all the TV revivals that have happened in recent years, it's definitely not a novelty anymore to hear about a former fan-favorite series being called back into action, but it's still quite exciting for those fans. Michael C. Hall's Dexter, for a big bloody example, is finally giving audiences the do-over that everyone has been asking for since that polarizing Season 8 finale aired in 2013. And while there has been much jubilation amongst those awaiting the killer-of-killers' revival season (which recently dropped a first-look teaser), former star James Remar has seemingly confirmed that not only will Harry Morgan be absent in the new season, but so will all the other original cast members.