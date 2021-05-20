newsbreak-logo
Maine State

Crash on I95 claims the life of a 68 year old Houlton man

By Ashley Blackford
wagmtv.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook. Michael Marshall 68 of Houlton was traveling south in a 1999 Volvo dump truck when he lost control of the truck and left the roadway. The truck rolled over before striking several trees. Marshall was pronounced deceased at the scene. Trooper Tim Saucier’s initial investigation revealed the vehicle suffered a blown tire causing it to leave the roadway. The Maine State Police was assisted at the scene by Oakfield Fire Department, Island Falls Fire Department and Houlton Fire and Ambulance as well as Maine DOT. Interstate 95 was restricted to one lane for several hours during the investigation. Speed is not considered a factor and the crash remains under investigation by the Maine State Police Troop F and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.

