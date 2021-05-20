'Wheel of Time' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon as Season 1 Wraps Production
Based on the Robert Jordan novel series, "The Wheel of Time" was first ordered at Amazon back in 2018. Set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.