'Wheel of Time' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon as Season 1 Wraps Production

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on the Robert Jordan novel series, “The Wheel of Time” was first ordered at Amazon back in 2018. Set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

