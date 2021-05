U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw the number of migrants encountered on the southern U.S. border increase even more last month. Our host Alex Hogan, on location from the U.S.-Mexico border, speaks with Ronald Vitiello, former Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2018-2019 under the Trump administration. They discuss the tactics the Biden administration is using to deal with the historic levels of illegal border crossings, Ron pushes back on the idea that President Biden inherited a broken system and he explains what he believes can be done along bipartisan lines to address the continued surge of migrants crossing the border.