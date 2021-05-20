newsbreak-logo
'Raya and the Last Dragon' Filmmaker Carlos López Estrada Signs With M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Middletown Press
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Carlos López Estrada has signed with M88, the full-service representation firm founded by former WME partner Phillip Sun and MACRO’s Charles D. King. López Estrada is best known for directing Disney’s animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” released in March, starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, as well as the 2018’s Sundance hit “Blindspotting,” with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON Brings Kumandra to Bluray

Coming to Bluray, DVD and Digital from directors Don Hall, Carlos Estrada, Paul Briggs, John Ripa and Walt Disney Animated Studios is the story of RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON. Raya (Kelly Tran) is a young girl learning the culture, that of Sisu and traditions of her people being taught by her father Benja (Daniel Dae Kim). Showing her the lessons of getting along with the other tribes, he believes in peaceful means and shareable solutions. The problem is the other clans do not seem to share his beliefs.
Carlos López Estrada talks Directing Animation

Raya and the Last Dragon filmmaker Carlos López Estrada spoke with Solzy at the Movies about the transition to directing animation. The following conversation took place during the first of a two-part virtual roundtable for the Raya and the Last Dragon home video release. In addition to Carlos López Estrada, both producer Osnat Shurer and head of story Fawn Veerasunthorn participated in this roundtable. A second roundtable featured co-director Don Hall, writer Adele Lim, and writer Qui Nguyen.
'Tina' Filmmakers Sign First-Look Deal With Imagine Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

The acclaimed filmmakers behind HBO Max’s recent nonfiction hit “Tina” have inked an exclusive first-look deal with Imagine Documentaries. Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin have entered into a one-year agreement with the division of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine, it was announced today by leaders Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein.
Billy the Kidder: “Here Today,” “Wrath of Man,” and “Raya & the Last Dragon”

As it had been such a long time since I last saw Billy Crystal in a major film role (that would've been opposite Bette Midler in 2012's Parental Guidance), I was initially semi-psyched for his starring turn in Here Today, which also marks the comedian's first feature-length directorial effort since HBO's first-rate baseball drama 61* back in 2001. Now I'm kind of wishing the wait had been longer. While there are certainly more noxious performance traits than an obvious, incessant need to be loved, Crystal expends so much energy strong-arming us for adoration and sympathy in this sentimental dramedy that I occasionally found it hard to even look at him. At least Tiffany Haddish is on hand to occasionally make the guy look good – and by “good,” I really mean “less insufferable.”
Book Review: “The Art of Raya and the Last Dragon” Takes Fans to Kumandra and Beyond

The latest ‘art of’ book in the visually enthralling Disney series is perhaps even more impressive than the books before it. With a more detailed contents guide than those in the series that I have reviewed in the past, The Art of Raya and the Last Dragon by Kalikolehua Hurley and Osnat Shurer, published by Chronicle Books, takes an especially deep dive into the background, characters, themes, worldbuilding and animation savvy behind the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s latest large-scale animation masterpiece.
Don Hall talks Raya and the Last Dragon

Longtime Disney veteran and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Don Hall spoke about the themes of unity and trust in Raya and the Last Dragon. Hall participated in a virtual press roundtable in advance of Tuesday’s release on home video. The Oscar winner was joined by screenwriters Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. This was the second of two roundtables to discuss the film with filmmakers. The other roundtable featured director Carlos López Estrada, producer Osnat Shurer and head of story Fawn Veerasunthorn.
Jasmine Cephas-Jones leads the show in Blindspotting trailer

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal are set to launch the continuation of their acclaimed 2018 film, Blindspotting, with their new Starz series of the same name. The new dramedy is set six months after the events of the movie and will center on Jasmine Cephas-Jones’ Ashley. In Blindspotting, Ashley is...
Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, and Betsy Brandt Joins Lionsgate English-Language Remake of French Hit ‘The Valet’

Lionsgate English-language remake of romantic comedy The Valet that Richard Wong (Come As You Are) is directing will star Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, New Girl), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), and legendary Mexican film and TV icon Carmen Salinas with already announced stars Eugenio Derbez (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).
David Oyelowo on Why Steven Spielberg Films Inspired His Feature Directorial Debut

Oyelowo, who starred in last year’s “The Midnight Sky,” felt the family entertainment films of the ’80s were missing from the industry today. As a father of four, he wanted to mimic the films that he had grown up on. “I loved Steven Spielberg movies,” the actor-turned-director says. He missed films such as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “The Goonies” that sparked conversation and “didn’t speak down to me.”
TheWrap

‘Blindspotting’ Spinoff Series Gets Trailer at Starz: ‘Welcome to the Ordeal’ (Video)

Starz released the first trailer for its upcoming “Blindspotting” spinoff series on Wednesday. Set six months after the events of the 2018 film, Starz’s “Blindspotting” series centers on Jasmine Cephas Jones’ Ashley, who is “nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.”
Universal Pictures International Apologizes to Laverne Cox Over 'Promising Young Woman' Dubbing

Universal Pictures International has apologized to Laverne Cox for giving her a male voice in the Italian-language version of “Promising Young Woman.”. “We are deeply grateful to Laverne and the transgender community for opening our eyes to a bias that neither we nor many in our industry had recognized,” a spokesperson from Universal Pictures International said in a statement. “While there was no malicious intent behind this mistake, we are working diligently to fix it. We have begun redubbing Ms Cox’s voice with female actors in our international territories and are pushing back release dates to ensure the correct version is available. We are sorry for the pain caused but are thankful that we can address the situation on this film and prevent similar mistakes from happening again on future projects.”
Legendary to Reimagine Cult Horror Film ‘Faces of Death’

Legendary has acquired the rights to reimagine “Faces of Death,” the 1978 cult horror film by John Alan Schwartz, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Filmmaker Isa Mazzei will write the script and Daniel Goldhaber will direct. Mazzei and Goldhaber are the filmmaking duo behind the 2018 psychological thriller “Cam.”
Christian Serratos Shares What It Was Like Filming the Last Episode of 'Selena: The Series' (Exclusive)

It's been a journey for Christian Serratos embodying Selena Quintanilla. The 30-year-old actress beautifully portrays the late Queen of Tejano music on Selena: The Series, with the emotional Part 2 now streaming on Netflix. As fans know, Selena was 23 when she was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldívar, a friend and former manager of her Selena Etc. boutiques. The actress admits that she "blacked out" while filming the heartbreaking moment.
Los Angeles Times

Indie Focus: Learning alongside ‘The Disciple’

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen. Welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies. This year’s virtual TCM Classic Film Festival is underway, taking place on multiple platforms with movies and talks happening both on the Turner Classic Movies cable channel and the HBO Max streaming platform. The selections on HBO Max will be available throughout May. I, for one, am looking forward to watching Patricia Birch’s “Grease 2,” the documentary “Nichols and May – Take Two” and Chantal Akerman’s “News From Home” and “La Chambre.”
Variety

Gabourey Sidibe to Make Feature Directorial Debut With Thriller ‘Pale Horse’

Gabourey Sidibe is set to make her feature directorial debut with the psychological thriller “Pale Horse” for Gamechanger Films. The film is being co-developed and financed by Gamechanger, a production company and development fund dedicated to projects by and about women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities. The film is slated to shoot this fall.