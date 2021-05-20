'Raya and the Last Dragon' Filmmaker Carlos López Estrada Signs With M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

As it had been such a long time since I last saw Billy Crystal in a major film role (that would've been opposite Bette Midler in 2012's Parental Guidance), I was initially semi-psyched for his starring turn in Here Today, which also marks the comedian's first feature-length directorial effort since HBO's first-rate baseball drama 61* back in 2001. Now I'm kind of wishing the wait had been longer. While there are certainly more noxious performance traits than an obvious, incessant need to be loved, Crystal expends so much energy strong-arming us for adoration and sympathy in this sentimental dramedy that I occasionally found it hard to even look at him. At least Tiffany Haddish is on hand to occasionally make the guy look good – and by “good,” I really mean “less insufferable.”