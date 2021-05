(St. Paul, MN) -- Hopes are starting to fade for the Minnesota Legislature finishing the state budget by next Monday's adjournment deadline. That would mean a special session could be needed to avoid state government shutdown July 1st. Democrats propose additional police reforms while Republicans are reluctant. G-O-P lawmakers demand the governor to give up his COVID emergency powers. Walz wants to keep that authority, but also plans to cancel all COVID restrictions by July 1st. The D-F-L is proposing tax increases on the wealthiest Minnesotans and most profitable corporations, but Republicans say no. House Tax Committee chair Paul Marquart of Dilworth says the governor and House and Senate leaders must resolve the tax issue before the budget can come together.