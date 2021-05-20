newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Steven Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move' Gets First Teaser Trailer

By Jack Archer
airows.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has just released the first teaser trailer of No Sudden Move, the upcoming crime drama set in 1954 Detroit from famed director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Traffic). It's getting a lot of hype right now ahead of its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next month, where it will screen on June 18 before the streamer drops it on July 1.

airows.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Solomon
Person
David Harbour
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Tribeca Film Festival#Ocean S Eleven#Trailer#Premiere#Hype#July#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesDerrick

That off-key Oscars ending? Had to be done, says producer Steven Soderbergh

LOS ANGELES – From the moment it was announced that Steven Soderbergh would produce this year's Academy Awards, there was speculation as to just how much the unpredictable filmmaker would change up an event steeped in tradition. Along with fellow producers Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, Soderbergh accepted the challenge...
MoviesNME

2021 Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh explains decision to end show with Best Actor category

Steven Soderbergh, one of the producers behind the 2021 Oscars, has opened up on the award show’s decision to end on the Best Actor category instead of Best Picture. The 3rd Academy Awards, which took place April 26, notably ended with Anthony Hopkins for The Father clinching Best Actor over the late Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and a favourite in the category. Hopkins wasn’t present to collect the award and deliver a speech, and the ceremony ended with Joaquin Phoenix collecting the trophy on his behalf.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Soderbergh Reveals Why Oscars Show Order Was Changed

Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh has opened up about the decisions made to change the show order of the 2021 ceremony and whether he regrets not allowing Zoom acceptance speeches. In an interview published today by the Los Angeles Times, Soderbergh, who served as producer alongside Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins,...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Anja Marquardt Talks A.I.-Heavy ‘Girlfriend Experience’ Season 3, Working With Steven Soderbergh & More [Interview]

STARZ’s “The Girlfriend Experience” continues to evolve and push boundaries in its long-awaited third season, the first episode of which aired last night on the cable channel. Based on Steven Soderbergh’s 2008 indie of the same name that introduced a more involved, more high-end level of escort (who offers the more emotionally-involved “girlfriend experience”), “The Girlfriend Experience” series is an anthology show conceived of letting other filmmakers play within this sandbox and putting the ideas of transactional relationships into a new context.
MoviesLockport Union-Sun

CALLERI: Glenn Close got the last laugh as the Oscar train derailed

Director Steven Soderbergh, the co-producer of the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, promised that the television broadcast would proceed as if it were a movie. I don’t know what he’s been watching lately, but if Soderbergh thinks what his team tossed onto television screens Sunday night was some kind of film, then he’s been seeing some fairly mundane material. Or, perhaps Soderbergh’s been viewing his own unwatchable “Full Frontal” in a continuous loop.
MoviesNashville Scene

Surrealism, Soderbergh and Lectroids, Now Available to Stream

No horror this week. At least, not in this column. May is coming on like a drunken card player keeping their hand very close to their chest, capable of pleasant vibes or unexpected violence with no advance tip to let people prepare. Maybe you can relate to this, but after getting fully vaccinated, the depressive spikes and pits of poking frustration are somehow getting worse. All the paranoid fragmentation is still there, because a lot of people just don’t give a shit, and never even tried to do so. So film-wise, this week is a bit more “up.” No monsters. No mayhem. No allegories for where we are and how it happened. Just three enjoyable films stuffed to the gills with big laughs and a lot of imagination. As always, see more recommendations of what to stream in past issues of the Scene: March 26, April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23, April 30, May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28, June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25, July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20, Aug. 27, Sept. 3, Sept. 10, Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 11, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 17, Jan. 6, Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 11, March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8, April 15, April 22, April 29.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Soderbergh Defends Oscars Ending: Potential Boseman Win Too ‘Shattering’ to Put Elsewhere

Steven Soderbergh joined the Los Angeles Times this week for an interview in which he shed some light on the controversial decision to end the 93rd Academy Awards with the announcement of the Best Actor category. Soderbergh produced the 2021 Oscars with Stacy Sher and Jesse Collins. Best Picture is traditionally the final category of the night, but Soderbergh said his team decided to change up the order in January before this year’s nominations were even announced.
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Tribune

I couldn’t bear to watch ‘Contagion’ last year, but I rewatched it recently and asked the screenwriter what he would change

Written by Scott Z. Burns and directed by Steven Soderbergh, 2011′s “Contagion” hit No. 10 on the iTunes movie rental chart a year ago in January. In those early months of the pandemic, audiences were suddenly seeking out a nearly decade-old thriller depicting a fictional pandemic bearing a resemblance to the COVID-19 outbreak of the past year. I actively avoided it. The fictional on-screen ...
Moviesvanyaland.com

Edgar Wright’s doc ‘The Sparks Brothers’ gets a first trailer

Hot off of its local premiere at IFFBoston on Wednesday night, Focus Features dropped the first trailer for Edgar Wright’s fantastic new documentary The Sparks Brothers earlier on Thursday. Are those things related? Who knows, but we’re hoping they are. Anyway, as you might have heard from us back in March, this movie is utterly fantastic, and it’s chock full of nuts, if by “nuts,” you mean “famous musicians and other people of note telling you just how great Sparks is.” But that’s not the only reason to watch it: Wright’s filmmaking here is incredibly strong, and the movie is genuinely a delight. The best part about this trailer is how accurate it is to the experience of watching it without it giving away the greatest scenes in the film itself. Well, it’s also great because it got us listening to Sparks all this afternoon, which is a wonderful way to wile away a Thursday.
TV Series1051thebounce.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
MoviesPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Steven Soderbergh, Zoë Kravitz Filming Seattle COVID Horror Movie

When I think of the name Steven Soderbergh, I think of Julia Roberts. Wasn't she married to him once upon a time?. Other than that, I couldn't tell you ONE movie he has directed but I do know he is a big name in Hollywood. A quick Google search of him shows that he has directed Erin Brockovich (aha, now I see where Julia Roberts hooked up with him), Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen (another movie starring Julia Roberts!), and Magic Mike! I don't even know about any of the other movies he's worked on, I haven't heard of 3/4ths of the movies on this list on his Wikipedia page.
CelebritiesComicBook

"Possibility" of Boseman Win Was Factor in Having Best Actor as Final Oscar, Soderbergh Says

The most recent Academy Awards took some major diversions from ceremonies past but the biggest was a re-ordering of the presentation of the Oscars. In every typical year the Best Picture award comes last and closes out the night; for the 2021 Oscars however, the Best Actor award was the final one given out and many assumed that it was positioned that way because the producers assumed the late Chadwick Boseman would take home the prize posthumously. That didn't happen though but a new interview with filmmaker, ceremony producer Steven Soderbergh confirms that the order was chosen before the nominations but Boseman's nomination made them stick to the idea.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Steven Soderbergh movie expected to be shooting in Seattle this week

If you see cameras and lighting equipment on Seattle streets during the next few weeks, it might be Steven Soderbergh and crew at work. They’re supposed to be in town this week filming exteriors for “Kimi,” a thriller starring Zoe Kravitz as an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker who uncovers evidence of a crime. Soderbergh, known for numerous films including the Oscar-winning “Traffic,” is directing from a script by David Koepp (“Jurassic Park,” “Spider-Man”), with a cast that also features Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Jacob Vargas and Devin Ratray. A number of Seattleites will appear in the film as extras, recruited earlier this spring.
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Oscars 2021: What worked, what didn’t and what’s next

The never-ending awards season ended Sunday — abruptly. It was as if Joaquin Phoenix was as exhausted as the rest of us when he shuffled off the stage at the end of the 93rd Oscars, having mumbled that Anthony Hopkins won lead actor. He didn't explain that the 83-year-old actor wasn't even there because he was at his father's grave in Wales, reciting Dylan Thomas. Which ... all things considered ... stands as a justifiable excuse. To be honest, there were moments Sunday night when being at a cemetery would have felt preferable to watching the strange brew Steven Soderbergh and his fellow producers served up.