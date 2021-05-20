Frances O'Connor, Harriet Walter debate 'The End' of life

Harriet Walter (left) and Frances O'Connor star in "The End," coming to Showtime July 18. Photo courtesy of Showtime

May 20 (UPI) -- Showtime released a trailer for their new series The End on Thursday. The half-hour comedy premieres July 18 with two episodes at 8 p.m. EDT.

Frances O'Connor plays Dr. Kate Brennan, an Australian specialist in palliative care. When her mother, Edie (Harriet Walter) falls out her window in England, Kate moves her to Australia.

However, Edie is not happy when Kate puts her in a retirement home. Edie wants to die with dignity, but Kate doesn't believe in euthanasia.

The trailer shows Kate possibly reconnecting with her ex-husband, but still dating. Edie makes quick friends when a neighbor brings over a gift basket containing alcohol.

Kate also has her own children to care for as a single mother. Kate's older child, Oberon (Morgan Davies) is a trans boy and her youngest, Kate (Ingrid Torelli) questions her mom's love life. Noni Hazlehurst, Roy Billing, Robyn Nevin, Luke Arnold, John Waters, Brendan Cowell, and Alex Dimitriades also co-star.

Walter received an Emmy nomination for her role as Lady Caroline Colingwood on HBO's Succession. O'Connor has two Golden Globe nominations for her roles on The Missing and Madame Bovary.

Samantha Strauss created The End for Sky U.K. and Foxtel Australia. Jessica M. Thompson and Jonathan Brough directed.

The End premiered in the U.K. Feb 3, 2020 and Australia Feb. 10, 2021.