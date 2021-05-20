newsbreak-logo
Lafayette, LA

COVID-19: State update - 467,475 cases, 10,517 deaths

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 11 hours ago
As of May 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 427 and there have been 8 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 323 are confirmed cases and 104 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 467,475. The current total death count is 10,517.

The collection dates for most of these cases (97%) fall between May 12 and May 19, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 19,462 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,884,452 doses, including 1,393,530 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 172,440 vaccine series have been initiated and 151,432 (24.99% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Wednesday, 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH reports that 311 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 4 from Wednesday), and 27 of those patients were on ventilators (down 1 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 134 new cases and 1 new death reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,601 cases (down 2) | 194 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,702 cases (up 21) | 439 deaths (up 1)
  • Evangeline - 3,639 cases (up 9) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,212 cases (up 18) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,194 cases (up 1) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,820 cases (up 41) | 280 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 8,986 cases (up 19) | 257 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,363 cases (up 1) | 116 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,774 cases (down 6) | 139 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,498 (up 24) | 119 deaths (no change)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here .

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of May 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 618 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 400 are confirmed cases and 218 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 467,055. The current total death count is 10,509.

The collection dates for most of these cases (98%) fall between May 11 and May 18, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 35,676 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,864,990 doses, including 1,390,660 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 169,012 vaccine series have been initiated and 148,800 (24.55% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Tuesday, 19,507 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,283,174. Of the tests reported today, 16,456 were PCR tests and 3,051 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 307 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 8 from Tuesday), and 28 of those patients were on ventilators (up 2 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 95 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,603 cases (up 12) | 194 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,681 cases (up 16) | 438 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,630 cases (down 5) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,194 cases (up 6) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,193 cases (up 9) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,779 cases (up 11) | 280 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 8,967 cases (up 5) | 257 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Martin - 5,362 cases (up 15) | 116 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,780 cases (up 11) | 139 deaths (up 1)
  • Vermilion - 5,474 (up 10) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM TUESDAY:

As of May 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 481 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 353 are confirmed cases and 128 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 466,440. The current total death count is 10,500.

The collection dates for most of these cases (95%) fall between May 10 and May 17, 2021. 98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 35,676 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,864,990 doses, including 1,390,660 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 169,012 vaccine series have been initiated and 148,800 (24.55% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Monday, 14,106 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,263,667. Of the tests reported today, 11,810 were PCR tests and 2,296 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 299 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 19 from Monday), and 26 of those patients were on ventilators (up 1 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 139 new cases and 4 new death reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,591 cases (up 18) | 194 deaths (up 2)
  • Calcasieu - 22,665 cases (up 20) | 438 deaths (no change)
  • Evangeline - 3,635 cases (up 10) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,188 cases (up 15) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,184 cases (no change) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,768 cases (up 30) | 280 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Landry - 8,962 cases (up 2) | 256 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,347 cases (up 21) | 116 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Mary - 4,769 cases (up 9) | 138 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,464 (up 14) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM MONDAY:

As of May 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,103 and there have been 11 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 832 are confirmed cases and 271 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 465,946. The current total death count is 10,489.

The collection dates for most of these cases (94%) fall between May 9 and May 16, 2021. 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 35,676 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,864,990 doses, including 1,390,660 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 169,012 vaccine series have been initiated and 148,800 (24.55% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Friday, 28,771 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,249,561. Of the tests reported today, 24,660 were PCR tests and 4,111 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 280 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 51 from Friday), and 25 of those patients were on ventilators (down 2 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 247 new cases and 1 new death reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,573 cases (up 28) | 192 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,645 cases (up 30) | 438 deaths (up 1)
  • Evangeline - 3,625 cases (up 11) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,173 cases (up 28) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,184 cases (up 8) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,738 cases (up 83) | 279 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 8,960 cases (up 25) | 256 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,326 cases (up 6) | 115 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,760 cases (up 2) | 138 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,450 (up 26) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM FRIDAY:

As of May 14, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 427 and there have been 9 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 301 are confirmed cases and 126 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 464,833. The current total death count is 10,478.

The collection dates for most of these cases (98%) fall between May 6 and May 13, 2021. 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH is reporting an additional 33,131 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,829,314 doses, including 1,370,923 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 167,043 vaccine series have been initiated and 146,645 (24.2% of the population) have been completed.
Vaccine data was delayed on Thursday, May 13, while LDH verified all available vaccine information. That information has been updated.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Thursday, 18,332 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,220,790. Of the tests reported today, 16,324 were PCR tests and 2,008 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 331 patients were hospitalized across the state (up 5 from Thursday), and 27 of those patients were on ventilators (down 5 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 75 new cases and 1 new death reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,545 cases (no change) | 192 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,615 cases (up 8) | 437 deaths (up 1)
  • Evangeline - 3,614 cases (up 2) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,145 cases (up 11) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,176 cases (up 5) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,655 cases (up 31) | 279 deaths (no change)
  • St. Landry - 8,935 cases (down 5) | 256 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,320 cases (down 1) | 115 deaths (no change)
  • St. Mary - 4,758 cases (up 15) | 138 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,424 (up 3) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
FROM THURSDAY:

As of May 13, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 426 and there have been 6 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Of these cases, 325 are confirmed cases and 101 are probable cases.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 464,412. The current total death count is 10,469.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between May 5 and May 12, 2021. 96.5% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 3.5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

LDH says that the vaccination update is delayed on 5/13/2021 while LDH verifies the vaccine information.

LDH is reporting an additional 45,897 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 2,796,183 doses, including 1,349,231 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 171,205 vaccine series have been initiated and 149,531 (24.67% of the population) have been completed.

On Mondays, LDH usually releases the week's list of providers across the state that would have COVID vaccines available for those within the current priority. On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine are required to make an appointment. For more information, click here .

Since Wednesday, 13,644 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 7,202,458. Of the tests reported today, 12,162 were PCR tests and 1,482 were antigen tests.

LDH reports that 326 patients were hospitalized across the state (down 2 from Wednesday), and 32 of those patients were on ventilators (up 4 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 82 new cases and 2 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

  • Acadia - 6,545 cases (up 19) | 192 deaths (no change)
  • Calcasieu - 22,607 cases (up 15) | 433 deaths (up 1)
  • Evangeline - 3,612 cases (down 3) | 93 deaths (no change)
  • Iberia - 7,134 cases (up 7) | 153 deaths (no change)
  • Jefferson Davis - 3,171 cases (down 1) | 97 deaths (no change)
  • Lafayette - 23,624 cases (up 1) | 279 deaths (up 1)
  • St. Landry - 8,940 cases (up 8) | 256 deaths (no change)
  • St. Martin - 5,321 cases (up 8) | 115 deaths (down 1)
  • St. Mary - 4,738 cases (up 5) | 138 deaths (no change)
  • Vermilion - 5,427 (up 19) | 119 deaths (no change)

------------------------------------------------------------
