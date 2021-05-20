$75K Granted to 20 Lower Shore Nonprofits
SALISBURY, Md.– The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has granted $75,000 to 20 Lower Shore nonprofits, it was announced Thursday. Twice a year, nonprofits serving Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties apply for community needs grants to help fund programs designed to address a variety of needs on the Lower Shore. As a result of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, nonprofits are more in need than ever for funding to stay afloat and continue their vital operations in our community.www.wboc.com