newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cher Announces Biopic As She Turns 75

By Laila Abuelhawa
963kklz.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCher took to social media on the eve of her 75th birthday to announce that she is going to have her life story told through film, mentioning some heavy hitters in the industry. Cher wrote on Twitter, “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY...

963kklz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Goetzman
Person
Cher
Person
Eric Roth
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Sonny Bono
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#True Life#Film Star#Comedy Star#Love Story#Martin Scorsese Film#Theyy#Sonny Cher#Cbs#Gypsys#Lgbtq#Bohemian Rhapsody#Mia S#World#Hits#Director Martin Scorsese#Cinema Audiences#Sweetheart#Gary Goetzman Producing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

PEOPLE Celebrates Cher in New Special Edition

"I just have one question: What's your granny doing tonight?" During her most recent concert tour, Cher would ask that question from the stage, just after she revealed her age and smiled as her audience applauded. "Sometimes I wonder if people clap because I'm still alive," she said. "Or because I can still get into my costumes."
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Cher Shares Her Bizarre Top Tips For Dating

Cher recently shared her top tips for dating and how she entices men. While many know Cher for her relationship and marriage to Sonny Bono, she had relationships with other high-profile men after they divorced, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Richie Sambora. She even once crossed paths with the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, but backed out due to nerves. Don’t blame her there.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

Who is Cher’s son Chaz Bono?

BORN Chastity Bono, now known as Chaz, is the son of music icon Cher and a respected writer, musician and actor in his own right. Chaz' was born into the limelight, and regularly appeared in his parents television programme The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour while he was a child.
CelebritiesVulture

Cher Swears She’s Only Into Christopher Meloni As an Actor

While most of us have been paying more attention to … other aspects … of Christopher Meloni’s return to the Law & Order universe, Cher insists she’s only here for Meloni’s acting. Appearing on The Late Late Show to promote her documentary Cher & the Loneliest Elephant, Cher addressed her recent tweet about the Organized Crime star. “CHRISTOPHER MELONI / IS EXCELLENT, / CHARISMATIC ACTOR,” she wrote on April 12 (line breaks added to preserve her poetry). “I’d seen his new show, and I do, I like that show,” she told James Corden. “I think that it’s an excellent show. And underrated. And the acting is really good. And I thought that he added something to the show … that kind of left. So when I saw him in the show, I thought, Well, good on you, and you’re good, and I’m glad you’re back doing the show.” Not, she insisted to Corden, because she’s into Meloni. “Just because someone is an excellent actor doesn’t mean you wanna jump on their bones and roll ’em around in the carpet,” Cher added. Someone tell everyone else on Twitter.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies aged 89

Oscar-winning star Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89. Olympia Dukakis has died aged 89. The family of the Oscar-winning star has confirmed she passed away in New York City after "many months of failing health". Apollo Dukakis, the actress' brother, wrote on Facebook: "My beloved sister, Olympia...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Martin Short Revisits His Cult Hits and “Elegance” of Older Films

The 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival will unfold virtually on the Turner Classic Movies Channel and HBO Max, with more than 100 films and a tribute to comedian Martin Short — featuring an interview with TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz and screenings of the Short films Innerspace and Clifford. Short, a 71-year-old Canadian Saturday Night Live alumnus and star of films like Three Amigos and Father of the Bride, talked with THR about what’s lost when comedies don’t play in theaters, making his new Hulu series with Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, and finding comfort during the pandemic in the glamour of classic film.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Olympia Dukakis Dead at 89, Cher Pays Tribute

3:28 PM PT -- Cher just paid tribute to her famous 'Moonstruck' co-star and onscreen mother in light of her passing ... and even offered some insight into the last time she spoke to her. She writes, "Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,&...
Brooklyn, NYra.co

SPELLING announces her third album, The Turning Wheel

SPELLING, real name Chrystia Cabral, is back on Sacred Bones Records. The Bay Area artist will share her third full-length via the Brooklyn-based label on June 25th. The Turning Wheel draws on synth pop, R&B and soul and sees Cabral co-producing and orchestrating an ensemble of 31 musicians, including banjo, harp, bassoon and trombone. Originally meant to be released last September, the twelve-track LP was delayed due to the pandemic and resulted in instrumentalists recording in socially-distanced and remote studio sessions. The Turning Wheel follows Mazy Fly from 2019 and 2018's Hard To Please, both of which also came out on Sacred Bones. Read our review of Mazy Fly single "Haunted Water." Listen to "Boys At School" off The Turning Wheel.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Oscar-winning actor Olympia Dukakis, star of Moonstruck, dies aged 89

Olympia Dukakis, the Oscar-winning actor whose hit films included Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias, has died. She was 89. Dukakis’s brother, Apollo Dukakis, announced the news on Facebook on Saturday, writing that “after many months of failing health” his “beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City”.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Becomes International Sensation, Lands First Entry on UK Charts with ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ in 1956

Sixty-five years ago today, rock n’ roll legend Elvis Presley brought his music across the world. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when Elvis Presley wasn’t known around the world. But, everyone starts somewhere! And The King began as a rock n’ roll icon in the United States before soaring to fame with the rest of the world. In fact, it wasn’t until 1956 that he landed his first hit song in the UK. Elvis broke onto the European charts with his song, “Heartbreak Hotel.”
MusicColumbian

Leslie Jordan’s gospel album is a hoedown so fabulous that even Dolly Parton shows up

To the 5.7 million of us who lap up Leslie Jordan’s Instagram musings, it’ll come as a shock that he doesn’t care for one of his most endearing traits. “I don’t like my voice. At all. Because I’ve got that accent, you know? And I’m not talking about my Southern accent,” he says. “If you had any doubt about me, when I open my mouth 50 yards of purple chiffon come out.
TV & Videosblackfilm.com

Disney+ Announces ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’

Disney+ announces ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’ will premiere July 30th. The four-episode series will be hosted and executive produced by Roberts and LeBron James, through his The SpringHill Company. The show will feature focused, roundtable conversations with celebrity woman from varying backgrounds. The show boasts a diverse executive...
MoviesEW.com

Baz Luhrmann recalls 'beautiful' chemistry between Nicole Kidman and Heath Ledger during 'Moulin Rouge' audition

20 years ago, Moulin Rouge burst onto the big screen in a dazzling array of sweeping songs and colorful costumes, bringing us a timeless love story. Director Baz Luhrmann is now looking back at the Academy Award-nominated production that changed the landscape of movie musicals when it premiered in 2001, and remembering a 'beautiful' audition between Nicole Kidman (Satine) and the late Heath Ledger, who almost secured the role of Christian.