The Jenkins Shot: How the Underground Railroad Director Gets Up Close and Very Personal
The Underground Railroad opens in confusion. Accompanied by the alarming strings of Nicholas Brittell’s score, the 10-part adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s 2016 novel on Amazon Prime begins with a series of arresting images — bodies falling into darkness, a woman giving birth, a girl walking through a burning house — that will only make sense in retrospect. They’re glimpses of what’s to come, but the sequence closes on a shot familiar to those who’ve followed the career of director Barry Jenkins: a character looking beyond the frame, seemingly gazing at the viewer, with an expression that’s as powerful as it is enigmatic.www.gq.com