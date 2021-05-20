Miami goes viral

Well that didn't take long. Just a day or two after going viral for his racist rant, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, TMZ reports. If you happened to have missed it, footage of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe went viral this week after he went on racist tirade during a stand up set. It all happened in Austin, Texas last week when the comedian, known for the Comedy Central Roast series and working on Joe Rogan's podcast, did a set after being introduced by fellow comic Peng Dang (who is of Chinese descent). However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when Hinchcliffe went off the rails and started attacking Dang for being Asian.