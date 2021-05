With its unmistakable green can, AriZona iced tea has been an affordable on-the-go thirst-quencher for years, and now the brand is ready to perk you up right at home. If you're looking for a new morning sip, AriZona Beverages is serving up coffee for the first time ever. Yep, AriZona Beverages' Sun Brew packaged coffee is now a ~thing~, and it may be the pick-me-up you didn't know you needed. Featuring a lineup of three blends (and aesthetic AF packaging) inspired by the state it's named after, AriZona's Sun Brew is here to join your morning routine.