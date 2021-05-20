Whitmer announces Michigan will lift outdoor capacity restrictions on June 1, all restrictions July 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced loosening of statewide COVID-19 health and safety restrictions sooner than previously expected at a press conference Thursday in Midland, Mich. Under Whitmer’s updated plan, all outdoor capacity limits in Michigan will be lifted on June 1 while the indoor capacity limit will remain at 50%. As announced last week, on July 1, every Michigan resident will be able to be maskless indoors and outdoors, unless mandated otherwise by the workplace or businesses. Whitmer further announced that July 1 will mark the end of all broad pandemic mitigation measures and gathering restrictions in the state, barring unforeseen circumstances.