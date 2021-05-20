Duskie Estes Reveals The Strangest Item In Her Fridge

Microwaves sure are convenient when it comes to heating up your food. You pop in your container or plate, let it heat up for a couple of minutes, and voila! Your food is ready. Or…is it? How many times have you gone to heat up a plate of food, only to find out that the food is still cold in the center? If this has happened to you while microwaving your meals, then you should be aware of the one major side effect of eating microwave meals, because if your food isn't heated through all of the way it could cause some serious issues with your health.