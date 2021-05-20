Metal Snubs: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 10 Worst Omissions

For metal fans, here we are again! Iron Maiden have been left out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, following a year in which Judas Priest were left out of the Rock Hall for the second time. But Iron Maiden are just one of the acts who ultimately did not make the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when the final induction class was announced Wednesday (May 12). Rage Against the Machine and New York Dolls were also among the acts still waiting to hear their name called.