The Real Reason You Can't Ship Alcohol At The Post Office

By Hanna Claeson
Mashed
Mashed
 13 hours ago
Ever gone to the post office to send your favorite grandma a bottle of wine only to realize that you've got to do it à la Little Red Riding Hood because USPS won't ship it? It's happened to us, too. If the regulations make you a bit frosted or if it seems phonus balonus that the only alcoholic products USPS will ship are things like cold remedies cooking wines and mouth wash ... well that's because the regulations that prevent USPS from shipping alcohol are about as old as the slang we just used.

