Kebab rolls are a classic snack popular in India and Pakistan and eaten year-round, especially often during the month of Ramadan. These ultra-convenient and portable kebab rolls are perfect for iftar on the go, and are often enjoyed at late-night gatherings for suhoor, the predawn meal. Recipes differ household to household, but the version enjoyed most by my family uses fatty ground beef (anywhere between 15 and 20 percent fat will work well) combined with spices, onions, chiles, and herbs, making for an aromatic and tender kebab that can be served on its own, or, my preference, tightly wrapped in chapati and served with some tamarind chutney and cilantro chutney.