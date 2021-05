I would like to remind everyone about the town cleanup being held on Saturday, May 8 and sponsored by Main Street Rivesville. Anyone interested in helping should meet at the Rivesville Town Hall at 9 a.m, bring brooms, weed eaters etc. and roll up your sleeves and "MAKE RIVESVILLE SHINE." A dumpster will be at the town hall parking lot if residents have things they would like to dispose of. Remember tires, paint cans, oil, building materials etc. are not allowed.