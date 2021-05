Billie Eilish has announced that she will release her second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, on 30 Jul. “This is my favourite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and eager for you to hear it”, she says in an Instagram post. “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel”. The first single will be out tomorrow.