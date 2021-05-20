Fire west of Athens guts homes, sends smoke over Acropolis

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Country Setting: Extra nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Screened in porch, Detached garage, on 2.5 acres, bring your rod and go fishing in the pond. Very convenient to I 75 A rare find ACT NOW.

For open house information, contact Diana Kelley, Keller Williams West Knoxville at 865-966-5005

Check out this Move in Ready recently updated home in the city limits of Athens! It is only a few minutes from downtown and shopping. This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home sits on a level corner lot consisting of a fenced back yard with a large storage shed/garage with electric, and big enough to drive a car in or have a large workshop. This absolutely charming home boasts gorgeous arched doorways, beautiful ceramic wash basins, ceramic tile shower, a gas fireplace, tile and hardwood floors and much more! A must see before it is gone!

For open house information, contact Melissa Moree, Realty Executives Main Street at 423-836-9494 Features large front deck for entertaining with arbor! The home is move in ready with lots of recent updates etc. Newer roof. Recently painted exterior siding and decking, handicap accessible ramp for entry. Walk inside to large livingroom area with new engineered wood flooring, kitchen updated nicely with newer stainless range, new hood and newer refrigerator. Bathrooms recently updated. Large master bedroom and other bedrooms. Nice landscaping, especially in Spring when everything blooms. Storage shed for tools and mower. Will not last long!

For open house information, contact Ozzie Webb, East Tennessee Properties, Llc at 423-453-5722 Sitting on a large/level corner lot with partial stone exterior, 1-car carport and an abundance of landscaping. Interior features include kitchen, dining room, laundry room, family room/den, living room to go with the 3 nice sized bedrooms. Conveniently located to all amenities Athens has to offer. Make your appointment today before it is gone!

For open house information, contact Nate Durham, Chattanooga Real Estate Group at 423-226-2726