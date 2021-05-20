newsbreak-logo
Greener livestock industry viewed as key part of climate solutions

Star Courier
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. livestock industry continues to meet growing demand for its products around the world while reducing its carbon footprint. This despite an onslaught of claims to the contrary, including a recent academic study from North Carolina that attempts to link ag emissions with health issues and fatalities around the country.

