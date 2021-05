Although the Kardashian-Jenners aren't afraid to play with their hairstyles, this most recent move from one of the famous family members was totally out of left field. On April 29, Kim Kardashian debuted blonde hair and bleached eyebrows, and she looks like a totally new person. She shared snapshots of her transformation on her Instagram Story, and TBH, I still don't know what it all means. Is Kardashian becoming an egirl? Is this all real? It's hard to say, but the reveal was everything.