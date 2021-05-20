G2E Asia postponed to November 2021

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleGlobal Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia will return to the Venetian Macao November 9-11, 2021. Traditionally held in May, the November convening will allow exhibitors and attendees more time to plan for their participation in light of continued COVID-19-related commercial and travel restrictions. G2E Asia 2021 will be a smaller and more personal experience for attendees to focus on networking and exploring new products in core gaming and integrated resorts.

