Nothing makes spring feel right like sipping on an icy strawberry margarita, while enjoying the warm weather. While this drink makes any occasion feel perfect, mixing one of these adult beverages up takes time. According to The Spruce Eats, this cocktail ranks as one of the most popular mixed drinks around thanks to the bright and tangy taste of fresh strawberries. While frozen berries can work in a pinch, getting the ingredients together doesn't always prove possible. Thanks to Costco, you can now grab a pre-mixed strawberry margarita anytime a craving strikes, but not everyone has warmed up to this hit drink.