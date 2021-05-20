newsbreak-logo
Drinks

Bob Dylan: New 10-Year Aged Bourbon Added to His Whiskey Brand

Cover picture for the articleBob Dylan is expanding his Heaven’s Door Whiskey brand with a new limited-edition 10-year aged bourbon. Per the bourbon’s description, “As a tribute to shared Irish and American artistry, Heaven’s Door Master Blender Ryan Perry and Redbreast Master Blender Billy Leighton collaborated on the 10-year-old Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This limited release was finished for 15 months in casks used for the 12yr Redbreast Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey.”

