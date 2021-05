That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime debuted the first trailer for the second part of the second season! The much anticipated second season of the anime finally made its debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, and following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the second half of this season is finally getting ready for its return later this Summer. The first half of the new season saw Rimuru reach the Demon Lord level after a pretty intense battle, and it seems that's only the start of something even bigger.