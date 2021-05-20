To Overturn Legal Marijuana, Mississippi Strikes Down the Democratic Process

The majority of Louisiana residents say they want legalized recreational marijuana in our state, but legislation has hit another snag in the process. Lawmakers recently convened in Baton Rouge in the House for the second time on this issue. However, they won't vote on the bill. Representative Richard Nelson, author of the legislation, pulled the bill from the floor of the House on Monday, citing that language in the bill needed to be changed to appease certain critics. If passed, the bill would decriminalize marijuana in Louisiana and make recreational use, growing, and selling cannabis legal.