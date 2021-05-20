To Overturn Legal Marijuana, Mississippi Strikes Down the Democratic Process
Mississippi is in the news for all the wrong reasons as the state has been taking a strong stance against human rights. When presented with the choice to be forward-thinking and empathetic, Mississippi prefers to refuse and instead shoot itself—and the rest of America—in the foot. Not only did Mississippi introduce Dobbs v. Jackson to the Supreme Court, which challenges Roe v. Wade and could cost all American women their right to a legal, safe abortion, but the state also struck down legal marijuana that was approved by referendum last November.shepherdexpress.com