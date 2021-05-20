Do the New York Jets have the NFL’s deepest WR depth chart?
The New York Jets have assembled a solid group of wide receivers for Zach Wilson. Do they have the deepest group in the NFL?. With the additions of Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and Elijah Moore to a unit that already featured Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder (and let’s not sleep on Braxton Berrios), the New York Jets have assembled a rock-solid wide receiver depth chart for Zach Wilson. Just take a look at how Wilson’s weaponry on the outside compares to the arsenal that Sam Darnold was given entering his rookie season in 2018.jetsxfactor.com