NFL

Do the New York Jets have the NFL’s deepest WR depth chart?

By Michael Nania
Posted by 
Jets X-Factor
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Jets have assembled a solid group of wide receivers for Zach Wilson. Do they have the deepest group in the NFL?. With the additions of Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and Elijah Moore to a unit that already featured Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder (and let’s not sleep on Braxton Berrios), the New York Jets have assembled a rock-solid wide receiver depth chart for Zach Wilson. Just take a look at how Wilson’s weaponry on the outside compares to the arsenal that Sam Darnold was given entering his rookie season in 2018.

Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

