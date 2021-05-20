Do the New York Jets have the NFL’s deepest WR depth chart?

FARGO — New York Jets offensive lineman Connor McGovern was excited to see the inaugural Fargo Able Games are coming to fruition in downtown Fargo. “It’s been something that’s pretty special for a lot of people. To have it this year and to get it going has been awesome,” McGovern said Thursday night at the RDO Building. “It is surreal to do this. It took a lot of people to get here, it took a lot of time, it took a lot of effort so it is truly special that we’re finally here.”