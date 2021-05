Beloved and influential rapper J. Cole announced a new album earlier this afternoon – his first since 2018's KOD. The album, called The Off-Season, will be available on May 14. That's just a week from Friday, so we don't have to wait long to hear what the rapper has been up to in the time since KOD. Those years have seen lots of political and social action – a riot at the Capitol, major protests for Black lives, and a global pandemic, to mention just a few key events. J. Cole often blends the personal and political in his music, so we can look forward to hearing his take on a time so filled with potential inspiration.